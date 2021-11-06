U.S. House of Representatives passes bipartisan infrastructure investment act

In this image from House Television, Democrats celebrate on the House floor late Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, after the House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) – On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) by a vote of 69-30.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was a lead author and one of the original bipartisan senators in a group that constructed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The U.S. Senate passed the bill in August with a vote of 69-30.

“This is a major victory for Louisiana and our nation,” Cassidy said in a statement following the passing of the IIJA. “This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency. After almost every corner of our state was hit by natural disasters in the last year, we must have the federal investment to protect us from future storms.”

The package is billions in new infrastructure spending. IIJA will help the state of Louisiana to become stronger and more prepared for disasters such as Hurricane Ida with funding for evacuation routes and restoring roads and bridges.

IIJA includes:

$110 billion for roads and bridges

$17 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure projects $109 million for Louisiana Corps Federal projects to dredge and repair damages caused by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta that hit the state in 2020 $808 million for Mississippi Rivers and Tributaries $251 million for Flood and Coastal Emergencies

$5.5 billion for disaster mitigation, coastal restoration and flood mitigation assistance

$65 billion for broadband to expand internet access to Louisianans who currently don’t have access

$65 billion for energy and strengthening the electric grid

$2.55 billion for Coastal Storm Risk Management and Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction projects

$46 billion for resiliency to rebuild Louisiana’s eroded coastlines and waterways

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a big win for Louisiana as it will allow the state to both advance long overdue and much-needed major road and bridge projects as well as help expand high-speed broadband access, affordability and literacy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement on the passing of IIJA.

“This bipartisan bill is the right way to reinvest in our country,” Cassidy said.