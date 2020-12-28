U.S. Army sergeant in custody after shooting at bowling alley leaves three dead

Illinois (NBC) (12/28/20)— Three people were killed and three others injured when a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces allegedly opened fire at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday night, police said.

The 37-year-old suspect, Duke Webb, is in custody, the Rockford Police Department said. Among those injured were two teenagers, Rockford police Chief Daniel G. O’Shea said, adding that further details were unavailable.

Webb is a Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant based in Eglin Air Force Base east of Pensacola, Florida, the U.S. Army said in a statement.

Webb joined the military in 2008 and was on leave when the shooting occurred, the statement said.

Webb is facing murder charges after he was found at the scene following the shooting, police said on Sunday, according to NBC Chicago.

A motive was unknown, but O’Shea said, “We believe it’s random.”

The Rockford Police Department said Sunday that the fatally wounded victims included three men, ages 73, 69 and 65.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and is in stable condition, authorities said, and 62-year-old man was struck multiple times and is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old girl who was also injured in the shooting was treated and released, police said.

The chief emphasized that investigators were still trying to determine what happened at Don Carter Lanes. Victims were found both inside and outside the building, he said.

It was unclear why people were at the venue, which was supposed to be closed under pandemic restrictions. State rules say, “Bowling alleys should be closed.”

Don Carter Lanes includes an eatery called Shooter’s Bar & Grill. Illinois restrictions say bars and restaurants can serve outdoors from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Temperatures dipped into the 20s in Rockford late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Police called the incident an “active shooter investigation,” and O’Shea said the situation was under control later in the evening.

“We believe right now we have it contained,” he said.

The three survivors were being treated for their injuries, although their conditions were not available, he said.

On Facebook Don Carter Lanes said, “Please Pray.”