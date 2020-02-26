Two suspects charged in carjacking of 78-year-old Uber/Lyft driver

St. Louis, Missouri (NBC)(02/26/20)— Two suspects have been charged in connection to the carjacking of an elderly ride-share driver in Illinois on Sunday.

Kaleb Holmes, age 18, and Alexis Brown, age 23, were charged on Monday for aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly carjacking a 78-year-old man, according to the Collinsville Police Department.

Kaleb Holmes and Alexis Brown

The driver, who was not identified by police, just arrived home in Collinsville after a night of working for both Uber and Lyft across the Illinois border with Missouri in St. Louis.

He told police that he was on the porch of his home when he was confronted by two masked suspects with handguns.

They allegedly drove off in his 2017 Hyundai after demanding he turn over his wallet, phone, and car keys.

Police called in the stolen vehicle after speaking with the driver around 5 A.M. local time that Sunday.

Brown and Holmes were detained about 10 minutes later during a traffic stop where the driver’s property and two handguns were found.

Brown and Holmes are both being held at Madison County Jail on a bond of $150,000 each, according to inmate records and police. It is unclear whether either has retained a lawyer.

