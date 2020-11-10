Two newborn babies found dead, wrapped in paper

New York (NBC) (11/10/20)— Two dead newborn babies were found wrapped in paper in a building in New York City on Monday, police officials said.

A superintendent of a building in The Bronx discovered the unconscious infants at about 2 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the babies were taken to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Image: Police investigate after the bodies of two babies were found in the rear courtyard of 1460 College Avenue in the Bronx, New York City

It was unclear what the cause of death was or whether the babies were related.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said at a news conference that police did not have any information on who the parents were.

