DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs Police Department have arrested two men after an incident at a McDonalds parking lot. An officer was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray.

Around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call about two individuals throwing trash on the ground.

According to a Facebook post from DeFuniak Springs Police Department, the driver gave a fictitious identification and grabbed a can of pepper spray and sprayed the officer in the face.

Records state the officer then fired several rounds at the driver. Both the passenger and driver fled the scene.

Officers said the passenger was found and apprehended in a neighboring business and the driver fled to Coy Burgess Road, where the vehicle was found abandoned.

K-9 units helped locate the driver.

“K-9 teams from Walton and Okaloosa Correctional were called to assist in tracking the suspect who had fled on foot,” DeFuniak Police Department wrote. “Deputies from Walton County arrived, and a perimeter was set up around the area. K-9 teams were able to successfully apprehend the driver.”

There is no threat to the community but it is still an active investigation. The officer involved is doing well and the suspects are in the Walton County Jail.