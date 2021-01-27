Two found dead after SWAT situation in Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas (NBC) (01/27/21)— Two people were found dead inside a Texas medical building on Tuesday night after a SWAT situation that lasted more than six hours, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

Austin police said officers responded to a “disturbance call” just before 4:30 p.m. at a “commercial building” in the 1900 block of West 35th Street. KXAN later identified the building as Children’s Medical Group.

A robot unit was sent inside the building, according to police. After the camera identified a “barricaded subject,” SWAT team members were called to the scene and entered the facility, police said.

They attempted to communicate with the person barricaded inside the office over a loudspeaker, KXAN reported.

“We haven’t talked to you in a couple hours, and we want to make sure you’re OK,” a SWAT member said, according to the news station.

Loud bangs could be heard about 10:50 p.m., the news station reported. Jody Barr, a KXAN reporter at the scene, wrote on Twitter that he heard “multiple loud explosions” that sounded like gunshots. What followed was silence, Barr reported.

Shortly after midnight, Austin police said on Twitter “the SWAT situation has ended” and that they found the bodies of the two victims. Their names have not been released.

The investigation was turned over to the police department’s homicide unit.

Authorities will provide an update on Wednesday morning.

The Children’s Medical Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As of Wednesday morning, the company’s website appeared to be deactivated.