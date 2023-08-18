UPDATE 8/18/23 11:30 a.m.: We are receiving new details on what the coroner says is an “apparent homicide, suicide” on Columbus State’s main campus.

A CSU spokesman told one of our WRBL reporters there is no immediate threat and CSU students have been notified via CougarNet.

The scene is outside the Lenoir Hall Annex on Clearview Circle; a combination of university housing and educational buildings. The road is blocked at Lenoir Hall.

The crime scene appears to be at a vehicle near the annex.

Stay with WRBL as we keep you updated.

UPDATE 8/18/23 11 a.m.: The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is sharing new details in the police presence on Columbus State University’s main campus Friday morning.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, two are dead in an “apparent homicide, suicide.”

Coroner Bryan told WRBL a female was found in her car and a male was found on the ground by the car. The coroner says it looks like he shot her then himself.

WRBL will keep you updated on this developing story.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement is present on the main campus of Columbus State University.

Our WRBL reporter on the scene says units with Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police are around William C. Lenoir Hall as of late Friday morning.

A vehicle with the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is also at the scene. Crime scene tape is blocking off the area.

WRBL will keep you updated.