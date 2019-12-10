Tuskegee Airman celebrates 100th birthday by taking a flight

Dover, Delaware (NBC)(12/10/19)— Retired Air Force Colonel Charles McGee turned 100 on Saturday, flying a private jet to celebrate the occasion on Friday.

According to NBC, McGee flew between Frederick, Maryland, and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname given to the first African American unit to fly combat planes in World War 2. The Air Force recently honored the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet.

McGee is one of the Air Force’s most celebrated pilots, having flown 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.

McGee attributes positive thinking as the source of his longevity.

