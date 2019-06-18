TTPD: Suspect arrested after being lured on romantic date

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) - (6/18/19) On Friday, Crystal Flanagan was featured on the Texarkana, Texas Police Department's Facebook page. They say she was wanted on identity theft charges.

On Sunday, police posted on Facebook that Flanagan was arrested after a citizen used social media to lure her into what she thought was going to be a romantic date.

The unidentified citizen drove her to an open area, went inside a business and called the police. Flanagan was taken into custody.

Police say Flanagan had a warrant out for her arrest for possession of over 50 items of identifying information.

