TSX Entertainment unveils the TSX app, a pioneering mobile-integrated entertainment platform. Launching just in time for New Year’s Eve, the app’s first major feature – PixelStar, allows users to easily upload content for display on a larger-than-life 18,000 sq. ft. screen that spans the facade of the TSX Broadway building in Times Square. Now anyone with a smartphone, anywhere on the globe, can take over Times Square at any time of day.

“This is an entirely new way for anyone to enjoy their 15 seconds of fame. The experience is mind-blowing and has to be seen to be believed,” said TSX co-CEO Nick Holmstén. “The launch of our app introduces a new digital canvas by individuals, innovators, and artists alike.”

Key features at launch include:

– Easy-to-use interface and content upload functionality



– Content scheduling



– Social sharing capabilities with a free digital keepsake



– Push notifications to view Times Square content display in real time

User generated content posted via PixelStar will reach as many as 400,000 daily visitors on site and will be amplified globally via the TSX app. According to Times Square Alliance, Times Square receives 8 billion annual social impressions. The PixelStar-powered screen opens to reveal the first permanent stage overlooking Times Square, and will include perfectly integrated no-latency audio.

TSX will reinvigorate the iconic location’s entertainment legacy by featuring up-and-coming tastemakers and global icons staging the moments that define pop culture at the most pedestrian-trafficked corner in the Western Hemisphere. TSX will create tentpole performances and drops, and host headline events across music, fashion, film, sports, gaming, and lifestyle verticals with its strategic programming partner, Roc Nation.

Slated to open to the general public in 2024, TSX Entertainment will be the ultimate entertainment destination where fans can attend epic events and experience artists’ defining moments firsthand. The 74,000 sq. ft. space boasts recording studios, an iconic supper club, galleries, restaurants, bars, rooftop terraces, and immersive experiences integrated with the TSX App and TSX Metaverse.

You can download the TSX app at http://tsx.live or directly from the App Store or Google Play.