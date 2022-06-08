(The Hill) – Former President Trump and two of his adult children are scheduled to sit for depositions on July 15 in a probe by the attorney general of New York into Trump’s business dealings, according to a court filing Wednesday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and lawyers for the former president, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump reached an agreement that will give former President Trump time to appeal if he wishes. The Trumps have until Monday to ask the state’s Court of Appeals to hear the case.

James has been investigating whether former President Trump inflated the Trump Organization’s property values for investors and then deflated them in federal tax documents. She has been pushing him to turn over documents and sit for a deposition for months, but he has has appealed her efforts in court. She first requested that he testify in the civil investigation in December.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit that fo rmer President Trump filed to block James’s investigation late last month. Trump had argued that James’s probe is politically motivated, but U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes rejected the argument.

Habba said at the time she would appeal Sannes’s ruling.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is conducting a similar criminal case looking into possible financial crimes by the Trump Organization.