Trump says he won’t participate in second debate after it goes virtual

Trump campaign statement on unilateral decision of the Commission on Presidential Debates:

“President Trump won the first debate despite a terrible and biased moderator in Chris Wallace, and everybody knows it. For the swamp creatures at the Presidential Debate Commission to now rush to Joe Biden’s defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate is pathetic. That’s not what debates are about or how they’re done. Here are the facts: President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.”

Biden Campaign Statement:

“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression.”

Washington D.C. (NewsNationNow) (10/08/20)— The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the second Trump-Biden debate that included having the candidates face off virtually, but the president said he won’t participate.

The nonpartisan debates commission announced the changes Thursday morning, amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19. It comes a week before the president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Following the announcement, Trump told Fox Business, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate” with Biden.

Biden’s campaign responded, saying that the former vice president plans to take part.

“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Biden had said on Tuesday he and Trump should not have their scheduled debate on October 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago.

