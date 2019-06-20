Trump raised nearly $25M in one day, RNC official says

(CNN) – (6/19/19) President Donald Trump raised a massive $24.8 million for his re-election in less than 24 hours, a top Republican National Committee official announced Wednesday.

The one-day haul, announced on Twitter by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, rivals the $30.3 million Trump’s campaign collected during the entire January-to-March fundraising quarter and underscores the President’s staggering financial advantage over the nearly two dozen Democrats scrambling to face him in next year’s general election.

Trump formally kicked off his 2020 campaign Tuesday night with a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Trump “raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his reelection,” McDaniel wrote. “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”

McDaniel did not specify the exact day the campaign raised the money, but the single-day haul blows past the amounts raised by Democrats on the first day of their campaigns.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, for instance, announced he raised $6.3 million on the day he entered the competition for the Democratic presidential nomination. On Monday, Biden revealed that his total campaign haul may have grown to nearly $20 million since he joined the race in late April — an amount that surpasses what any Democrat seeking the White House raised during the first three months of the year.

Trump, who filed for re-election the day he was sworn into office, has used the early start to build a massive war chest. At the end of March — as the Democratic field was still taking shape — he and his joint fundraising operations with the Republican National Committee already had collected more than $100 million.

The second fundraising quarter of the year ends June 30.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

