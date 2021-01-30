Trump opens ‘Office of the Former President’ in Florida

FILE – President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. The club’s failure to enforce Palm Beach County’s mask ordinance at its New Year’s Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment. The county sent a letter to the club’s manager, Bernd Lembcke, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, telling him that future violations of the county’s coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to $15,000 per violation. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump opened an “Office of the Former President” to announce his plans from his new base in Florida as he remains barred from most social media.

A statement from the office Monday night said it will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to “advance the interest of the United States.”

The office will also “carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” the statement says.

The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate trial is expected to start on Feb. 9.

Trump left Washington, DC, for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Wednesday morning, hours before President Joe Biden’s inauguration.