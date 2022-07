(The Hill) – Ivana Trump has died at 73, according to her ex-husband, former President Trump.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the ex-president said in a statement posted on Truth Social on Thursday.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he said.

Real estate tycoon Donald Trump and his wife Ivana are pictured aboard his giant yacht Trump Princess on the East River in New York City, July 1988. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Ivana and Donald Trump, right, chat with television host Robin Leach during a break in the taping of his show at the Plaza Hotel in New York, Oct. 21, 1988. The room they are in is part of the Vanderbilt Suite which costs $5,000 per night and includes three live parrots. The suite was recently redone by the Trumps, who purchased the hotel 6 months ago. (AP Photo/Charles Wenzelberg)

Playboy president and CEO Christie Hefner, left, jokes with real estate mogul Donald Trump and his wife Ivana during the 35th anniversary party for Playboy in New York, Dec. 1, 1988. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

DEVELOPING…