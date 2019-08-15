Troopers: Man caught playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones behind the wheel

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KING COUNTY, Wash. (WCMH) — (8/15/19) A Washington State Patrol trooper came across a man playing Pokemon Go on eight different phones Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a trooper came across a driver pulled over on the side of a highway near Sea-Tac Airport.

Next to the driver was a piece foam holding eight different phones, all with Pokemon Go on the screen. The trooper gave the driver a warning for stopping on the shoulder and had him put the phones away.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss