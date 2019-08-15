Troopers: Man caught playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones behind the wheel

KING COUNTY, Wash. (WCMH) — (8/15/19) A Washington State Patrol trooper came across a man playing Pokemon Go on eight different phones Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a trooper came across a driver pulled over on the side of a highway near Sea-Tac Airport.

Next to the driver was a piece foam holding eight different phones, all with Pokemon Go on the screen. The trooper gave the driver a warning for stopping on the shoulder and had him put the phones away.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

