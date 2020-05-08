Treasury, IRS release latest state-by-state Economic Impact Payment figures

WASHINGTON (Press Release) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today released updated state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments, with approximately 130 million individuals receiving payments worth more than $200 billion in the program’s first four weeks.

“We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don’t receive federal benefits and didn’t have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.

Economic Impact Payments, totals by State. State State postal code Number of EIP Payments Total Amount of EIP Payments Alabama AL 1,996,007 $ 3,428,443,628 Alaska AK 277,432 $ 486,006,748 Arkansas AR 1,216,253 $ 2,128,987,406 Arizona AZ 2,734,978 $ 4,712,311,770 California CA 13,564,730 $ 22,465,995,771 Colorado CO 2,141,841 $ 3,618,352,193 Connecticut CT 1,325,813 $ 2,162,539,412 Delaware DE 385,599 $ 646,913,592 District of Columbia DC 252,095 $ 349,400,662 Florida FL 9,169,713 $ 15,173,922,832 Georgia GA 4,069,403 $ 6,937,057,497 Hawaii HI 542,426 $ 923,960,321 Iowa IA 1,230,814 $ 2,212,426,465 Idaho ID 672,496 $ 1,255,712,382 Illinois IL 4,844,140 $ 8,169,566,380 Indiana IN 2,742,791 $ 4,855,661,708 Kansas KS 1,098,473 $ 1,980,223,913 Kentucky KY 1,878,814 $ 3,282,818,708 Louisiana LA 1,877,721 $ 3,180,135,799 Maine ME 594,555 $ 1,005,363,003 Maryland MD 2,186,404 $ 3,575,993,478 Massachusetts MA 2,503,206 $ 4,008,005,049 Michigan MI 4,081,884 $ 7,045,417,642 Minnesota MN 2,124,142 $ 3,714,368,466 Missouri MO 2,482,825 $ 4,337,599,739 Mississippi MS 1,225,834 $ 2,086,932,244 Montana MT 433,767 $ 759,469,674 Nebraska NE 743,803 $ 1,349,417,300 Nevada NV 1,279,890 $ 2,131,071,471 New Hampshire NH 560,833 $ 941,099,188 New Jersey NJ 3,208,179 $ 5,287,240,934 New Mexico NM 851,449 $ 1,442,523,522 New York NY 7,737,476 $ 12,523,017,409 North Carolina NC 4,076,334 $ 6,985,338,563 North Dakota ND 287,210 $ 510,578,907 Ohio OH 4,916,174 $ 8,322,111,961 Oklahoma OK 1,556,747 $ 2,777,598,152 Oregon OR 1,658,586 $ 2,782,872,801 Pennsylvania PA 5,215,824 $ 8,821,284,132 Rhode Island RI 446,941 $ 725,567,957 South Carolina SC 2,060,588 $ 3,522,197,950 South Dakota SD 343,860 $ 625,042,408 Tennessee TN 2,881,709 $ 4,980,110,718 Texas TX 10,728,541 $ 18,796,209,760 Utah UT 1,075,546 $ 2,091,334,753 Vermont VT 267,295 $ 450,251,509 Virginia VA 3,196,178 $ 5,456,000,257 Washington WA 2,856,962 $ 4,875,983,730 West Virginia WV 784,111 $ 1,363,560,122 Wisconsin WI 2,307,675 $ 4,025,320,018 Wyoming WY 225,830 $ 407,690,034 Foreign addresses 595,548 $ 977,830,929

