Breaking News
BREAKING: Murphy Oil Corporation, facing an unprecedented industry oil price collapse, is relocating corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas

Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Treasury, IRS release latest state-by-state Economic Impact Payment figures

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Press Release) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today released updated state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments, with approximately 130 million individuals receiving payments worth more than $200 billion in the program’s first four weeks.

“We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week. We encourage people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, FAQs and updates on the payments.”

More than 150 million payments will be sent out, and millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don’t receive federal benefits and didn’t have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.

 Economic Impact Payments, totals by State.
StateState postal codeNumber of EIP PaymentsTotal Amount of EIP Payments
AlabamaAL1,996,007$                         3,428,443,628
AlaskaAK277,432$                            486,006,748
ArkansasAR1,216,253$                         2,128,987,406
ArizonaAZ2,734,978$                         4,712,311,770
CaliforniaCA13,564,730$                       22,465,995,771
ColoradoCO2,141,841$                         3,618,352,193
ConnecticutCT1,325,813$                         2,162,539,412
DelawareDE385,599$                            646,913,592
District of ColumbiaDC252,095$                            349,400,662
FloridaFL9,169,713$                       15,173,922,832
GeorgiaGA4,069,403$                         6,937,057,497
HawaiiHI542,426$                            923,960,321
IowaIA1,230,814$                         2,212,426,465
IdahoID672,496$                         1,255,712,382
IllinoisIL4,844,140$                         8,169,566,380
IndianaIN2,742,791$                         4,855,661,708
KansasKS1,098,473$                         1,980,223,913
KentuckyKY1,878,814$                         3,282,818,708
LouisianaLA1,877,721$                         3,180,135,799
MaineME594,555$                         1,005,363,003
MarylandMD2,186,404$                         3,575,993,478
MassachusettsMA2,503,206$                         4,008,005,049
MichiganMI4,081,884$                         7,045,417,642
MinnesotaMN2,124,142$                         3,714,368,466
MissouriMO2,482,825$                         4,337,599,739
MississippiMS1,225,834$                         2,086,932,244
MontanaMT433,767$                            759,469,674
NebraskaNE743,803$                         1,349,417,300
NevadaNV1,279,890$                         2,131,071,471
New HampshireNH560,833$                            941,099,188
New JerseyNJ3,208,179$                         5,287,240,934
New MexicoNM851,449$                         1,442,523,522
New YorkNY7,737,476$                       12,523,017,409
North CarolinaNC4,076,334$                         6,985,338,563
North DakotaND287,210$                            510,578,907
OhioOH4,916,174$                         8,322,111,961
OklahomaOK1,556,747$                         2,777,598,152
OregonOR1,658,586$                         2,782,872,801
PennsylvaniaPA5,215,824$                         8,821,284,132
Rhode IslandRI446,941$                            725,567,957
South CarolinaSC2,060,588$                         3,522,197,950
South DakotaSD343,860$                            625,042,408
TennesseeTN2,881,709$                         4,980,110,718
TexasTX10,728,541$                       18,796,209,760
UtahUT1,075,546$                         2,091,334,753
VermontVT267,295$                            450,251,509
VirginiaVA3,196,178$                         5,456,000,257
WashingtonWA2,856,962$                         4,875,983,730
West VirginiaWV784,111$                         1,363,560,122
WisconsinWI2,307,675$                         4,025,320,018
WyomingWY225,830$                            407,690,034
Foreign addresses 595,548$                            977,830,929

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories