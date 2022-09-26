BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (BUSINESS WIRE) — On Saturday, Oct. 1, Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will be hosting a nationwide Farmers Market to showcase the talent and products of local farmers, growers, craft makers, artisans and other producers within the community. The community is invited to shop and explore homemade and homegrown goods from local vendors and enjoy fun, family-friendly activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005325/en/

Tractor Supply Hosts Nationwide Farmers Market Event and Welcomes Community to Shop Homemade, Homegrown Goods on Saturday, Oct. 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

The free event will be hosted outside of all 2,000+ Tractor Supply stores nationwide, featuring vendors who sell a variety of goods such as fresh fruit and vegetables, arts and crafts, accessories, specialty food and drink and more.

Many of the vendors look forward to this event and return year after year. This is the third year Andrea Nixon from Best Friends Farms will be at the Tractor Supply store in Pahrump, Nevada, selling fresh vegetables, plants and local hemp products. She also likes to offer sound advice to her neighbors looking to start a garden.

“I really love this event because I get to meet lots of great people,” Nixon said. “I enjoy being able to help them with growing tips because gardening in the desert is tough.”

For Jennifer Ewald, the Tractor Supply Farmers Market gives her an opportunity to share the good works of The Farmette donkey rescue in Pipersville, Pennsylvania. This year The Farmette will be selling homemade wreaths, jewelry and other items featuring donkeys to raise money and awareness for the non-profit rescue.

“I enjoy seeing all of the other vendors and talking with all those who come out from the community,” said Ewald.

“The Tractor Supply Farmers Market event provides a platform for growing family farms and makers and gives the community an opportunity to showcase their skills and creativity,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer of Tractor Supply. “We take pride in the communities that we serve and look forward to giving our customers the space to enjoy the hard work of their neighbors with their friends, families and neighbors.”

The Farmers Market event at Tractor Supply will offer a wide range of vendors whose specialty ranges from plants and herbs to soaps and candles. To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Farmers Market and Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket.

Although registration for vendors is closed, customers can reach out to their local store for additional information regarding vendors and activities.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 48,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.