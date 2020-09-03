NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.
Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.
The Hall of Famer’s family announced in 2019 he had dementia.
Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers of his generation and the resplendent star of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team. He was a classic power pitcher who won 311 games.
Former Mets catcher Mike Piazza says Seaver “will always be the heart and soul of the Mets.” After retirement, Seaver tended to his Northern California vineyard.
Tom Seaver was 75.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
- Advocates want COVID-19 health monitor for Louisiana prisons
- Arkansas communities endorse hate crimes law effort
- Mississippi governor defends his use of phrase ‘China virus’
- Gov. Edwards supports a safer emergency election plan for the November election