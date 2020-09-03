Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 1973, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver winds up during first inning of Game 3 of the World Series against the Oakland Athletics at Shea Stadium in New York. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this July 26, 2015, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver arrives for an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitching great Tom Seaver has died at 75.

Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

The Hall of Famer’s family announced in 2019 he had dementia.

Seaver was one of the greatest pitchers of his generation and the resplendent star of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team. He was a classic power pitcher who won 311 games.

Former Mets catcher Mike Piazza says Seaver “will always be the heart and soul of the Mets.” After retirement, Seaver tended to his Northern California vineyard.

Tom Seaver was 75.