Toddler Found Wandering Florida Highway

(NBC News) – (6/27/19) A Florida mother and father were arrested on charges of child neglect Monday after a toddler was found walking in the middle of traffic on busy US 1 in Oak Hill.

Investigators said the little boy could have been killed.

The speed limit there is 55 miles per hour. The child lives in a nearby trailer park with his parents.

According to deputies, the 2-year-old child was actually in the southbound lanes when witnesses spotted him. 

Driver Erica Strozier and a mail carrier moved the child to the side of the road.

A responding deputy knew just where the child belonged, because he recognized the toddler from a previous child neglect case.

