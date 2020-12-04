Three U.S. Marshals, one suspect wounded in Bronx shootout

Bronx (NBC) (12/04/20)— Three U.S. Marshals and a suspected gunman were wounded in a shooting early Friday in New York City, according to three law enforcement sources.

Deputies were in the Bronx when they were searching for a suspect believed to be linked to shooting a State Trooper in Massachusetts last month during a traffic stop, the sources said, based on preliminary information.

Law enforcement officials said gunfire broke out at approximately 5:30 am, NBC New York reported.

The shooting left the suspect critically wounded and multiple U.S. Marshals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the officials.

It is unclear how severe the injuries were, but law enforcement officials said the U.S. Marshals were in stable condition.

The U.S. Marshals were hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, according to the station.

On Nov. 20, a 28-year-old State Trooper was shot in the right hand during a traffic stop in Hyannis, a neighborhood in Cape Cod, NBC Boston reported.

The officer was hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was released three days later, police said.

Police in Massachusetts said the alleged gunman was Andre Sterling, who faces charges for firearm possession, armed assault with intent to murder and other crimes.