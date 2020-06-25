Three NC police officers fired after talk of ‘slaughtering’ black people caught on video

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three North Carolina police officers have been fired after they were caught on video having “brutally offensive” conversations, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The police department announced the firing of officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II and officer Kevin Piner during a news conference Wednesday.

Chief Donny Williams said in a statement that the department discovered “extensive violations of the department’s manual of rules and policies including the department’s standard of conduct, criticism and use of inappropriate language.”

According to a department report, Piner, speaking of African Americans, said: “Wipe ’em off the f—— map. That’ll put ’em back about four or five generations.”

Piner, who said he planned to buy an assault rife, also said, ““We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them f—— n——.”

A supervisor running a routine inspection of in-car camera video from Piner’s patrol car discovered the recorded conversations between Piner and Gilmore as well as Piner and Moore.

“The conversations included disrespectful language, hate-filled speech and referred to black people as the ‘N’ word,” said Williams, who is Black. “They also criticized me, several black officers within the agency and made negative comments about individuals outside of the agency. They made negative comments about the Black Lives Matter protests and were critical of our response. The 46-minute and 12-second conversations were brutally offensive and deserved immediate action.”

According to The Washington Post, Piner, who was hired as a Wilmington police officer in 1998, began the recording by discussing the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

In comments to Gilmore, Piner said local police only cared about “kneeling down with the black folks.” Gilmore responded by saying that white people were now “worshiping blacks.”

Later in the recording, in a conversation with Piner about a recent arrest of a Black woman, Moore said: “She needed a bullet in the head right then and move on. Let’s move the body out of the way and keep going.”

Both Gilmore and Moore were hired in 1997.

Williams said he has recommended that the three officers not be eligible for rehire at the City of Wilmington, and chief plans to notify the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.

The chief called this “the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career.”

“We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this Country,” he said in a statement. “Our agency is hurting today because individuals who we believed honored their oath of office violated it and ripped at the very fabric of our family.”