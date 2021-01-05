Three dead in single-vehicle crash after gunfire erupts

Florida (NBC) (01/05/21)— Three people died in a single-vehicle crash after a shooter opened fire on a highway in Florida Monday night.

Police in Miramar said the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. along the intersection of State Road 7, where an altercation occurred between passengers in two different vehicles.

The altercation erupted in gunfire that led to one vehicle crashing into a restaurant while the suspect left the scene, according to police.

Police said investigators do not know what happened prior to the shooting. It was unclear whether the three male victims, who the police did not identify, died from gunshot wounds or crash injuries. No other injuries or deaths were reported.

Miramar, a city with a population of almost 125,000 people, is about 25 miles north of Miami.