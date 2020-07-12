This is what the Surgeon General had to say about mask mandates

(CNN) – US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday said a mask mandate would work best at local and state levels, casting doubt on how a national mandate would be enforced and saying that education is needed.

As coronavirus cases surge across the US, the debate over whether to require Americans to wear a mask to slow the spread of the virus has intensified.

Some states and cities have made wearing a mask a requirement in certain situations and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public.”

And as protests over racism and police brutality continue nationwide, Adams again raised his concern over mask wearing and policing, saying during an interview with FOX 5 DC last week, “I really worry about over-policing and having a situation where you’re giving people one more reason to arrest a Black man.”

Wearing a mask during an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, he doubled down on his concern and said education on masks would benefit Americans.

