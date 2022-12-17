(KTLA) – Temperatures are cooling across the country, but our chocolate is only getting hotter.

Inspired by the wintry weather, the analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a mug of hot chocolate in the United States, based largely on ratings and reviews from its community of online users.

In determining the ranking, Yelp identified the businesses with the largest volume of reviews mentioning “hot chocolate” since Jan. 1, 2022, then compared those mentions against ratings and the volume of each business’s reviews, among other factors. It’s worth noting, however, that Yelp allowed only three businesses from any single state in the top 20 for purposes of “geographic diversity.”

The complete ranking, which includes cafes, coffee shops and restaurants across 16 states, is listed below:

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates – Sacramento, California Kakawa Chocolate House – Santa Fe, New Mexico Chocolate Museum & Cafe – Orlando, Florida Rey Amargo Chocolate Shop – Seattle, Washington 1927 S’mores Company – Portland, Oregon La Panadería – San Antonio, Texas The Chocolate Dragon Bittersweet Cafe & Bakery – Oakland, California Amara Chocolate & Coffee – Pasadena, California Coffee Call – Baton Rouge, Louisiana Café y Chocolate – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Roste Chocolate House – Portland, Oregon Rev Coffee – Smyrna, Georgia The Bent Spoon – Princeton, New Jersey Newyorktitlan – Brooklyn, New York Katherine Anne Confections – Chicago, Illinois The Frosty Barrel – Newcastle, Washington Hatch Family Chocolates – Salt Lake City, Utah French Broad Chocolate Lounge – Asheville, North Carolina The Hot Chocolatier – Chattanooga, Tennessee Hot Chocolate Sparrow – Orleans, Massachusetts

Ginger Hahn, the CEO of top-ranked Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, told Nexstar’s KTLA it was “wonderful to be recognized” for their specialty beverages, which include traditional, almond and Oaxacan-style hot chocolates.

“We use Valrhona Chocolate and give people the choice of house-made vanilla bean marshmallows or freshly whipped clover cream,” Hahn said. “Our Rose Petal hot chocolate is topped with candied rose petals from my backyard.”

Additional information, including a list of Yelp’s top five places for hot chocolate in Canada, can be found at Yelp.com.