KTLA — The mother of Marty York – known for his role as Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan in ‘The Sandlot’ – was found dead in her Northern California home, the actor confirmed on social media.

According to initial reports from TMZ, York’s mother Deanna Esmaeel was found dead inside her Crescent City home on Thursday.

Esmaeel was a Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the department said, and a warrant was issued for Daniel James Walter, a man who was “seeing” York’s mother, according to the actor.

“This is the hardest post I’ll ever have to write but I found out from the Sheriff’s Department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing,” York said in an Instagram post on Friday. “The emotions I have are horrible right now…between rage, vengeance [and] crying.”

A manhunt began for Walter – who legally changed his name to Edward Patrick Davies in July – after he was last seen in Crescent City on Thursday morning.

He was eventually captured in Curry County, Oregon, on Friday night, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“We are all deeply heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Esmaeel,” Del Norte County Sheriff-Coroner Garrett Scott said on Facebook. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and co-workers.”

Marty York also appeared in three episodes of “Boy Meets World” in 1993 and starred in several short films throughout his acting career.