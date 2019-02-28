The Momo Challenge is back

(KTVE/KARD) - (2/27/19) This challenge has been recycled over the years but it is still dangerous, nonetheless.

The most recent version appears in the middle of popular children's videos and encourages them to perform dangerous activites.

They're told if they tell an adult, their families would be harmed.

Leah Amos, a parent, says "Last night we had a conversation about it. I asked him has there been anything creepy that has come across the screen while he was watching any YouTube videos."

Leah Amos recently completed the MBA program at UL Lafayette.

During her studies, she would sometimes allow her 9-year-old son to navigate youtube alone, but with guidelines.

She says, "He did see Momo in a thumbnail and he said that it was a scary face but he decided not to click on it."

Despite the challenge going viral, the "game" has only been linked to one death; the unfortunate suicide of a 12-year-old girl in 2018.

