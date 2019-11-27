The Miracle Foundation launches holiday campaign to reunite children with their families

U.S.A. (11/27/19)— With eight million children in orphanages worldwide, the Miracle Foundation has launched a holiday campaign to reunite some of these children with their families.

Many families place their children in orphanages because they can’t provide the basic resources they need, such as food, clothing, school supplies, or healthcare.

Due to this, about 85% of children in orphanages have a living parent, that with the right support and resources, could care for them.

Children raised in orphanage institutions lose at least ten IQ points on average, are 500 times more likely to commit suicide, 50 times more likely to end up in prison, ten times more likely to be involved in prostitution, and are much more likely to become victims of trafficking, exploitation, abuse crimes, neglect, and experience homelessness in their adult lives.

That’s why this non-profit organization, which reunites children in the developing world with their families, and finds safe, loving homes for vulnerable children without living parents, hopes to raise $126,000 this holiday season to send 100 children home.

Any donation, no matter how small, can help in this endeavor, but the Miracle Foundation has set up a system for specific donations.

A $100 donation gives the gift of education, increasing educational opportunities through tutoring, aptitude testing, and career counseling.

A $500 donation gives the gift of mental health, providing counselors to children suffering significant trauma due to loss, grief, or loneliness, helping to guide them on their journey to mental and emotional well-being.

A donation of $1,260 gives the gift of reuniting a family, providing all the resources the child needs to thrive, including healthcare, education, food, clothing, and any other resource specific to the particular child.

All donations are tax deductible and can be made here.

For more information on the Miracle Foundation, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.