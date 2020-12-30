The major stories that we might forget about when we look back on 2020

UPDATE: (11:11 AM) -- Representative Lance Harris, who ran against Luke Letlow in the 2020 race for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, has given KTVE/KARD a statement on the passing of Letlow:

“Leetha and I were heartbroken to hear of the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. Luke represented everything that is good about our country and our state and would have been an incredible congressman. His passion for public service was only surpassed by his love for his family. Every time I spoke with Luke, he immediately talked about his two children. He loved them and his wife with all of his heart. Luke was a fine man, a fine husband, and a fine father. He knew what was most important in life and will be greatly missed. Please pray for his wife and two young children and take some time today to tell your friends and family how much you love them. To talk about politics right now would be the most inappropriate thing I could ever imagine. It’s time for our state to mourn this loss. It’s time to pray for his wife and his two young children. It’s not a time for politics."