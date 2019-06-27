The Latest: ‘Person of interest’ in missing woman case

Salt Lake City Police search a home in connection to the disappearance of University of Utah Student Mackenzie Lueck on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said Wednesday night that detectives were serving a search warrant at the home in relation to the case, but refused to provide any more details. (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on the case of a university student who went missing in Utah on June 17 (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Utah police say they have spoken with a person of interest in the disappearance of a college student missing for 10 days and are trying to find a mattress that had been at the man’s home.

Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown released a photo of the mattress on Thursday and asked for whoever might have taken it to call police.

The homeowner is not in custody and his name was not made public.

The announcement came after police searched the man’s home for about 19 hours and were seeing going inside it with shovels and police dogs.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, disappeared on June 17 after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone at about 3 a.m. and did not seem distressed.

The man’s home is about five miles (8 kilometers) from the park.

___

9 a.m.

Police have completed their search of a Salt Lake City house as part of their effort to find a missing University of Utah student, after spending about 19 hours at the home five miles (8 kilometers) from the park where the 23-year-old woman was last seen 10 days ago.

Neighbors said that the officers took police dogs and shovels inside the home and removed undescribed items.

Salt Lake City police have said they believe the house has a connection to the disappearance of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck but have not said why.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone at about 3 a.m. and did not seem distressed. They have said the Lyft driver had no connection with her disappearance

The home that was searched is in a middle-class neighborhood of mostly older homes on Salt Lake City’s west side.