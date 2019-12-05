The Knot, Pinterest, Brides changing wedding venue policies concerning former slave plantations

(FOX NEWS) — Three prominent online wedding resources – The Knot, Pinterest and Brides – have agreed to stop “glorifying” wedding venues that used to operate as slave plantations, in response to a request from a civil rights advocacy group.

The Knot Worldwide, which owns both The Knot and Weddingwire, among other wedding-focused websites, confirmed to Fox News on Monday that it will be updating its policy regarding former plantations listed at its online marketplaces, and barring the use of language that “romanticizes or glorifies a history that includes slavery” to advertize those venues. The company will also ban any vendors that fail to comply with the new language guidelines.

“By creating these guidelines, we are providing a respectful experience for all couples, wedding professionals, and employees,” The Knot WorldWide said in a statement shared with Fox News.

Pinterest and Brides.com too have confirmed that they are both working to change their policies regarding former slave plantations listed as wedding venues on their platforms. The former has agreed to limit the promotion of wedding venues that formerly operated as slave plantations — “People can still search for this content, but we now show an advisory that some results may violate our policies,” Pinterest confirmed — and to stop accepting advertising dollars from any such venue entirely. The latter told Fox News that references to the properties’ plantation histories have since been removed, as “content glorifying plantations is not in line with our core values.”

