The Little Mermaid was a big hit in the 80s and is credited with sparking the resurgence of Disney’s golden era of modern animated films. It’s recently undergone the remake treatment, which has proven to be a big success after it raked in $117 million on opening weekend.

The Little Mermaid is crushing it at the box office, meaning that for the foreseeable future, Little Mermaid merch, such as toys, clothing, costumes and other neat items inspired by the movie, will be a hot buy for the next generation of fans.

WHAT KIND OF THE LITTLE MERMAID MERCH IS AVAILABLE?

Since The Little Mermaid is a kids’ movie, it’s fair to say that the most popular merch is toys including action figures, dolls, plush toys and games. Apparel is also popular merch for any Disney film, and you can find plenty of terrific clothing inspired by the film, including shirts, shorts, pants and hats. Most apparel will have details or illustrations of characters such as Ariel and King Triton or a phrase from the movie. Also, miscellaneous merchandise such as bed sheets and décor items are available.

BEST LITTLE MERMAID MERCH

Funko Pop! Disney: The Little Mermaid Ursula

With a menacing look inspired by the film’s villain, this Funko Pop! Ursula toy is an excellent buy for any fan of The Little Mermaid. Many people are enthusiastic about collecting Funko Pop! figures, and this one is the perfect way to help any young fan get started on their collection.

Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid Deluxe Mermaid Ariel Doll

This Ariel doll is hands down one of the best, as it accurately reflects her signature underwater appearance in the new film. The arms, wrists, elbows, feet and legs can be moved to create multiple poses, and her long red hair is accompanied by jewelry for different hairstyles and looks.

Disney The Little Mermaid Ursula Fashion Doll

Those with an Ariel toy might want to complement it with this stunning poseable doll of her nemesis Ursula. It boasts an impressive look that resembles her appearance in the film and features her trademark tentacles, a necklace and sparkling details throughout the body.

The Little Mermaid 3-Set Ariel, King Triton and Ursula Dolls

This three-pack of The Little Mermaid fashion dolls includes Ariel, King Triton and Ursula figures. Each doll is poseable, as Ariel and King Triton can move their arms and legs, while Urula can move her tentacles and arms. It comes with neat accessories such as King Triton’s trident and Urusla’s necklace.

Funko Pop! Disney: The Little Mermaid Ariel

That pivotal moment in the film when Ariel trades her fin for a set of human legs completely transforms her, and this Funko Pop! accurately reflects it. As with most Funko Pop! figures, it’s an excellent collector’s item, and the details are fantastic.

Disney Princess Little Mermaid Small Plush Sebastian

This Sebastian plush toy is perfect for younger fans of the movie who might not yet be old enough to play with action figures or poseable dolls, and it makes for a cuddly nighttime companion. The toy is approximately 4 inches wide, so it fits easily into most bags and is also suitable for displaying.

Disney The Little Mermaid Find Your Voice T-shirt

Show off your love for The Little Mermaid with this flattering “Find Your Voice” T-shirt. It’s made with breathable and lightweight materials for a comfortable feel, and it features a memorable phrase from the movie across the torso in a colorful font with details in the background.

Disney Princess Ariel Girls Tank Top and Dolphin Shorts

Comfortable clothing is a must during the summer, making this two-piece set an excellent buy for young fans. The sleeveless tank top features a screen print design of Ariel across the front, and the matching shorts have an elastic waist and are clad with starfish to complete the sea-inspired look.

Disney Little Mermaid Ariel T-shirt

It’s a simple T-shirt, but it’s made from a blend of polyester and cotton that give it a comfortable feel and a flattering short-sleeve design. Plus, it features a design of Ariel across the front next to a phrase that represents what the heroine of the film is all about.

Franco Disney’s The Little Mermaid Comforter and Sheet Set

Fans of the film who want a super-soft comforter and sheet set will not be disappointed. This seven-piece set is made for standard full-size beds and includes a fitted sheet with deep pockets, a flat sheet, two pillowcases, two pillow shams and a reversible comforter.

Open Road Brands Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Find Your Voice Hanging Wood Wall Decor

Make your home more warm and welcoming with this hanging wood wall decoration. It’s lightweight with a rope at the top for quick and effortless hanging, and it features the trademark phrase of the film, “Find Your Voice,” and images of bubbles, a flower, coral, a starfish, King Triton’s trident and Ariel.

Northwest Disney’s Little Mermaid Pillow

This throw pillow is soft and cozy with 7 inches of support and a silky smooth polyester exterior. It has an 18 by 18-inch design and is available in six styles, each with a unique, inspirational phrase. Plus, it’s made with high-quality materials and is easy to spot clean.

