(NEXSTAR) – Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.

However you take your morning coffee — black, iced, or with a horrifying dollop of mayonnaise in it — you’d prefer it be a quality cup of coffee. But with thousands upon thousands of shops claiming to promise exactly that, it can be daunting for serious java-drinkers to break from their usual routines and try something new or different.

To help, the analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, based entirely on the ratings and recommendations from Yelp’s community of reviewers. It’s worth noting, though, that Yelp’s list of “Top Coffee Shops” is based on reviews that not only rate each shop’s coffee, but often the service, ambiance, snacks, and possibly even the availability (or lack) of mayonnaise.

The 25 best coffee shops in America, according to an analysis of Yelp reviews and ratings, are below. A full list of the top 100 can be found at Yelp.com.

  1. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster, Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Cafe Makario, Everett, Washington
  3. Ovation Coffee & Tea, Portland, Oregon
  4. Cafe Sapientia, Oak Park, California
  5. Pangolin Café, Reno, Nevada
  6. Patria Coffee Roasters, Compton, California
  7. Mission Blue, San Francisco, California
  8. The Cuppo Coffee & Tea, Jersey Village, Texas
  9. Tatiana’s Coffee & Tea, Ventura, California
  10. Tim Is Making Great Coffee, San Juan Capistrano, California
  11. A T Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop, Phoenix, Arizona
  12. Quince Coffee House, Denver, Colorado
  13. Frenchy’s Food Truck, Brooklyn, New York
  14. The Red Bud Cafe, Daytona Beach, Florida
  15. VigiLatte Artisan Coffee, Lahaina, Hawaii
  16. Calusa Coffee Roasters, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  17. Whistle & Fizz, New York, New York
  18. The Crepe Shop, Chicago, Illinois
  19. Wolfe Club Coffee Roasters, Tacoma, Washington
  20. Lodi Coffee, North Charleston, South Carolina
  21. Koana, Mountain View, Hawaii
  22. The Modern Rose, Deerfield Beach, Florida
  23. Enderly Coffee Co., Charlotte, North Carolina
  24. Burly and The Bean, Seaside, Oregon
  25. Local Coffee, Montclair, New Jersey

In addition to the list, Yelp also created an interactive map highlighting the locations of every “Top Coffee Shop” in America, making it easy to do some research, plan a trip, or simply see which corners of the country have the highest concentration of quality coffee shops.

Coffee not quite your cup of tea? Yelp has previously revealed its rankings of the best craft breweries, wineries, pizzerias, margaritas, pie, and even burritos in every state. Very few, however, are served with mayonnaise.