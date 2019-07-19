Texas teen arrested for allegedly spitting in tea

ODESSA, Texas – (7/19/19) A Texas teen has been charged with a felony for allegedly spitting into sweet tea and then returning it to the shelf.

It happened at an Albertson’s grocery store in the city of Odessa Monday night.

Police say they watched the store’s surveillance footage and the teen actually spoke out about it.

They said he put his mouth on an Arizona Sweet Tea bottle and put it back because it was quote “gross.”

He’s charged with tampering with a consumer product, a second degree felony.

He’s being held in the Ector County Youth Center.

