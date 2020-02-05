Texas: Suspect arrested in connection with double homicide

Texas (NBC)(02/05/20)— A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a double homicide at Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, age 21, is facing a charge of capital murder after two women were found dead at Pride Rock Residence Hall on Monday, Texas A&M University-Commerce said on its Facebook page.

Jacques Dshawn Smith

Smith is not a student, but he is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, identified as Abbaney Matts, age 20.

“An arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips,” the school said. He was arrested on the charge of capital murder.

Abbaney Matts was found dead in the residence hall with her 19-year-old sister, Deja Matts. Deja Matts, of Garland, Texas, was a freshman pursuing a bachelor of science degree in public health. Abbaney Matts was not enrolled at the school.

Abbaney Matts’ 2-year-old son, who was also in the room, was released to family after being treated for injuries, university police said. It was unclear what injuries he suffered.

