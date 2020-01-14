Texas: Parents leave toddler in running car to gamble; car was stolen

Humble, Texas (CNN)(01/14/20)— The parents of a 16-month-old child face charges for allegedly leaving the toddler in an unlocked and running car as they gambled, and two men also were arrested for allegedly stealing that car and dropping the child off in a parking lot.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberley Cook, age 21, told deputies that she and Anthony Blue, age 29, left their 16-month-old child in their Chrysler 300 vehicle around 11:30 P.M. on Sunday night.

At the same time, they allegedly went to a Shell Gas Mart store in Humble, Texas, to play 8 liner machines, the electronic gambling games, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Cook and Blue would periodically check on the infant as the child slept in the running unlocked car, the statement alleges.

The statement also alleges that Vincent Leon Cannady, age 19, and Jabari Jonathan Davis, age 18, saw the car unlocked and running and stole it.

Cook and Blue discovered their car was missing just after midnight, and police were called.

At about 12:25 A.M., a park ranger closing up MacGregor Park, 20 miles away in Houston, saw what he at first thought was an animal walking through the parking lot, Harris County Sheriff Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Instead, it was the missing child wearing a onesie and shivering cold in the night.

“EMS personnel transported the child to a local hospital for observation and is in good condition,” the statement says.

Police believe the two men left the child at the park, according to the statement.

The stolen Chrysler 300 was spotted by police a short time later, leading to a police pursuit, according to the sherriff’s office.

The vehicle was eventually stopped and both Davis and Cannady were taken into custody without incident.

Cannady and Davis face charges of auto theft and felony kidnapping, authorities said.

Cook and Blue were charged with child abandonment for leaving the infant unattended.

