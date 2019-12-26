Texas: Man faces capital murder charge for killing pregnant sister

The Colony, Texas (NBC)(12/26/19)— A Texas man confessed to killing his pregnant sister and dumping her body in an alley, police in the Dallas suburb of The Colony said.

He is said to have told police that he was embarrassed by the woman.

Police were called to a report of an unconscious woman in an alley around 7:40 A.M. on Monday and found the body of Viridiana Arevalo, age 23, who officials had been searching for since she was reported missing on December 17.

Her brother, Eduardo Arevalo, age 19, confessed to killing her December 16 “because of family conflict,” police said in a statement on Monday. Authorities have said that she was eight months pregnant.

He is facing a capital murder charge.

Eduardo Arevalo

The teen is accused of moving his sister’s body outside The Colony so that it would not be found, but placing it in the alley in the city early Sunday morning.

According to police spokesman Brian Lee, Arevalo told detectives he was embarrassed by his sister and did not think she would be a good mother.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Arevalo told investigators that after arguing with his sister on December 16, he thought “maybe it’s the time to murder her” and then strangled her as she sat on a couch.

Investigators say Arevalo created a note to make it look as if his sister had died by suicide. The affidavit says that he first took her body to a field in another county, then returned Sunday where he took the body to the alley.

Jail records show Arevalo is also facing a count of tampering with evidence. It was not clear from online records on Tuesday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Their brother, Diego Arevalo, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Viridiana Arevalo loved the beach and taking pictures. He said he believes Eduardo Arevalo is innocent.

“It doesn’t make sense that my brother would do something like this. He was either set up or something happened,” Diego Arevalo told the station.

The Colony is a city of around 36,300 north of downtown Dallas.

