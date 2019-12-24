Texas: Homeowner kills three during break-in

Channelview, Texas (NBC)(12/24/19)— A Texas homeowner shot and killed three people who he said were trying to break into his trailer home.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the homeowner was injured in the exchange of gunfire on Monday and was hospitalized.

Gonzalez said the homeowner, whom he did not identify, opened fire on the men with a shotgun, after they entered the trailer in the Houston suburb of Channelview.

According to an eye witness, there may have been a fourth person who fled before the group entered the home. Investigators have not yet spoken to the person.

Cesar Lopez, a man who identified himself as a cousin of the homeowner, told NBC affiliate KPRC that his relative was shot in the leg and back. He spent Monday in surgery.

Gonzalez said it was unclear why the men had targeted the home or what they wanted, but that a car that may have been theirs was left outside running.

They could have been “planning to break in and make a quick getaway,” Gonzalez said.

