Texas: Four people shot while leaving San Antonio mall

San Antonio, Texas (NBC)(12/19/19)— Police are searching for five suspects after four people were shot at a San Antonio mall Wednesday night.

According to police, who responded to South Park Mall in southern San Antonio at around 8:45 P.M., the shooting happened in a breezeway outside the mall, and the victims were together when they were shot.

Police Chief William McManus said that “many” shots were fired as the victims were leaving and that police did not know of a motive.

According to a spokesman for the fire department, two people were transported to hospitals with what were described as serious or life-threatening injuries, and two others were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

According to McManus, the victims were said to be a 17 year old boy, a 26 year old man, a 41 year old man, and a woman who is 19 or 20 years old. It is not clear whether the victims knew one another.

Witnesses reported that three people shot the group and then fled in a black Dodge Charger. Their injuries included gunshots to the abdomen and feet.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.