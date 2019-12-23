Texas: Barber shot over 13 year old’s haircut

Katy, Texas (CNN)(12/23/19)— Texas law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a barber over his 13 year old son’s haircut.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the barber shop in Katy, near Houston, around 5 P.M.

A male employee had apparently been shot by a customer, who then fled the scene.

According to Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt, the argument was over the haircut the barber had given his 13 year old son.

The suspect had gone home, came back with the complaint, and the barber had fixed the haircut for free.

The barber is expected to live, being listed as in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a black man, who may be driving a gray, four door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.