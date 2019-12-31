Texas: 12 year old saves great grandparents in brother’s stabbing attack

Katy, Texas (NBC)(12/31/19)— A 12 year old Texas boy likely saved the lives of his great grandparents when his older brother started stabbing them in the neck and the head during a car ride, authorities said on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the boy is a “hero” for wrestling a knife from his half-brother, Lucian Johnston, 20, and tossing it out the car window.

Johnston was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in the Harris County Jail.

Lucian Adrian Johnston

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Klafka said Sunday’s assault happened in Katy, west of Houston, after the great grandmother, age 92, and the great grandfather, age 76, drove Johnston to a friend’s house. Their names haven’t been publicly released.

As they arrived, the woman told Johnston that he was to stay with the friend until he sought an evaluation from a doctor for “behavioral issues,” Klafka said.

This “set him off,” Klafka said. Authorities said Johnston stabbed his great grandmother first and then his great grandfather.

Johnston’s younger brother “just reacted,” Kafka said. “He started fighting his brother. And he did what he could to help.”

Johnston is accused of fleeing after the stabbing, and authorities arrested him on Monday after he returned to the friend’s home where the great grandparents were taking him.

The 12 year old boy wasn’t injured, Klafka said.

The great grandfather received two stitches in his neck, and his wife required five staples on the right side of her head. Both were released from the hospital.

The great grandfather told authorities that he believed that he and his wife would have been killed had the boy not intervened.

