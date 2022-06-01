TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL) – Police have arrested a Texarkana man accused of killing a two-and-a-half-month-old baby and tampering with evidence.

According to Texarkana, Arkansas police, officers were called to Wadley Hospital just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, where the infant was pronounced dead.

After identifying the caretaker of the child as 38-year-old Jeffrey McPherson, detectives took him to the Bi-State Center for interviews and the child’s body was sent to the Crime Lab in Little Rock, Arkansas, for an autopsy.

TTPD says the results of that autopsy came back Friday and the coroner found the child’s death was the result of homicide due to multiple injuries.

Based on the evidence and statements, Jeffrey McPherson was arrested late Tuesday afternoon on charges of Murder in the 1st Degree and Tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to the Miller County Jail, where he was booked and is waiting for his first appearance in court.