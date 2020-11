Texans close facility after positive testing

Texans (AP) (11/05/20)— The Houston Texans have closed their facility and will conduct all operations virtually after learning a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

The teams says the player is self-isolating and they have started contract tracing.

Houston is scheduled to travel to play Jacksonville on Sunday.

This positive test comes after they also had to shut down their facility during their bye last week after another player tested positive. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said that the facility underwent a deep cleaning after that test and that they resumed normal operations on Monday.

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has forced the postponement of soccer’s Levain Cup final on Saturday in Japan.

The J-League says 10 new coronavirus cases were reported among players and staff on the Kashiwa Reysol club. The club says two were players and eight were staff members.

Three other people related to the club had already tested positive earlier in the week.

Kashiwa and FC Tokyo were to have played Saturday. An alternate date has not been set.

Japan has largely controlled the coronavirus and has reported about 1,800 deaths from COVID-19 in a country of 126 million.

