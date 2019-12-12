Tennessee: Juvenile Detention Center employee arrested in connection to four escaped teens

Nashville, Tenn. (NBC)(12/12/19)— Former Juvenile Detention Center supervisor Patrick Jones was arrested on Wednesday for facilitating, through recklessness, the escape of four teens in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), on November 30, the fugitive teens used staff protocols to escape the detention center when Jones left to address a fight.

Jones had allowed the four teens to leave their housing units to perform cleaning duties after lock down hours, even though 3 out of 4 of them were not eligible to participate on work details due to low behavioral scores.

Police also stated that Jones failed to secure the elevator, which the four used to escape, after he had used it, and that when he responded to the fight, he failed to realize he had left them unsupervised.

To make matters worse, there is a 35 minute delay between the time of their escape and the time Jones called the police. Three of the teens were captured within a week of their escape.

Brandon Caruthers, age 17, accused in an armed robbery case from August of 2018, is still at large. As of Monday, the reward for information leading to his arrest has been increased to $10,000.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.