Tennessee 6th graders charged with plotting school shooting

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (KTAL) – (4/30/19) The Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department issued a joint release saying a school resource officer at South Cumberland Elementary was alerted to a rumor of a “hit list” containing students to be shot in a future school shooting.

The newly formed Crossville/Cumberland County District Threat Assessment Task Force was contacted and began to investigate.

They did not uncover a hit list, but they did find a hand-drawn map of the school and a plot between the two sixth grade students to bring weapons, hide them in the locker room, and then on the last day of school, enter through the back door, shoot faculty and students, and then commit suicide.

Investigators say the two students had talked several times over the last two weeks about the plot.

Deputies searched both students’ homes for weapons and/or evidence about the plot but found no weapons in either home.

Both students were arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Facility where they were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They remain in custody pending a court hearing.