Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu

NOVATO, CA – FEBRUARY 22: A sign is posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 22, 2018 in Novato, California. Taco Bell has become the fourth-largest domestic restaurant brand by edging out Burger King. Taco Bell sits behind the top three restaurant chains McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Taco Bell is thinning its menu starting November 5 to make way for several new items.

It’s sad news for Mexican Pizza fans this fall, as the packaging-heavy meal didn’t fit Taco Bell’s vision for the future.

“We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too. One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet,” Taco Bell said in a news release.

Also on the chopping block are Pico de Gallo, which will be replaced by fresh diced tomatoes, and Shredded Chicken. Shredded Chicken lovers will have the Classic Chicken Quesadilla or new Chicken Chipotle Melt to choose from instead.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President, Global COO. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

The old items are making way for two nationwide menu additions – the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit Freeze – as well as a regional roll out of Green Sauce and a Quesalupa. The Quesalupa will begin a test in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 24 and consists of a classic chalupa shell stuffed with a cheese blend of pepper jack and mozzarella “so there is delicious melty cheese throughout.”

Taco Bell also reminded customers that the 7 Layer-Burrito and Quesarito, both victims of previous menu overhauls, can still be ordered using options on the mobile app.

Here’s what the new menu will look like starting Nov. 5:

(Taco Bell)

Taco Bell advises customers to contact their local restaurant to confirm pricing and participation for new items.