Suspected drunk driver crashes through home while residents were asleep

Ann Arbor, Michigan (NBC)(03/04/20)— A suspected drunk driver crashed into a house in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Monday night as the residents were sleeping.

The vehicle came to a stop in the home’s living room.

Photos released by the Ann Arbor Police Department showed a black vehicle inside the home with debris strewn across the floor.

“Last night officers responded to a car that crashed INTO a house,” police tweeted Tuesday. “An investigation of the cause continues.”

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash, according to NBC affiliate WDIV in Detroit. Authorities said in their tweet that the residents were not injured.

The driver, identified by WDIV as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor but are waiting for blood test results, according to the outlet.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.