Suspect in murder of East Texas mother and baby waives extradition from Oklahoma

As of Tuesday, October 13, 27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker remained in custody in Idabel, Oklahoma. Parker faces homicide and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of a Bowie County woman and the child authorities say was removed from her womb. (Source: Idabel Police Department)

IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County woman accused in the death of a New Boston mother and the baby removed from her womb will not fight her return to Texas to face the charges.

27-year-old Taylor Rene Parker has been in custody in Idabel following her arrest by Idabel police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations on Friday, hours after 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock was found dead inside a home on Austin Street in New Boston. Her unborn child was missing.

Parker, who is from Simms, had the baby with her when she was stopped by a Texas DPS trooper in De Kalb around 10 a.m. on Friday. She claimed she had delivered the child, who was not breathing, on the side of the road.

Parker and the baby were taken to McCurtain County Memorial Hospital, where a doctor determined she had not given birth. Attempts were made to resuscitate the baby at the hospital, but they were unsuccessful. The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy in Texas.

During an appearance before a judge in McCurtain County District Court Tuesday morning, Parker waived her right to oppose extradition on two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

A spokesperson for OSBI says Parker remains in the Idabel City jail awaiting transport back to Texas.