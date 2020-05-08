Suspect in 3 killings arrested and charged with murder

Houston, Texas (NBC) (05/08/20)— A man accused of killing three men and wounding a fourth in a Houston shooting spree Wednesday night has been charged with murder, officials said.

Joshua Kelsey, age 35, was arrested around 4 A.M. following a short pursuit in a stolen car, around seven hours after he allegedly shot the third of his four victims, Houston police said.

Joshua Kelsey

He is charged with capital murder and murder in the killings, police said.

Kelsey allegedly shot two men, one of whom died, around 8:15 P.M. after a dispute over drugs, then went to a second home where he fatally shot a 60-year-old man before going to a third residence where he killed another man, police said. The violence spanned about 45 minutes.

An official with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that Kelsey could face life without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

A more definitive motive in the killings was not clear Thursday night.

Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said Wednesday night that at the scene of the first shootings, the suspect now identified as Kelsey shot the two men after “the suspect and one of the males had some kind of confrontation over drugs.”

Finner also said Wednesday night that the shooting scenes were related, and that while the investigation was in its early stages “it appears everybody knows one another.”

Kelsey was in custody Thursday night. Online court records did not appear to list an attorney. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Friday.

