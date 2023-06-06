GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Daleville man is dead following a police chase from Dale County into Geneva County.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson has identified the victim as 51-year-old William Earl Durham. Adkinson says Durham was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the chase started in Daleville after an officer attempted to pull the suspect, Durham, over, but he fled and a chase ensued.

The crash occurred on Highway 123, north of Hartford, at approximately 7:22 p.m. after Durham’s vehicle left the road, Sheriff Helms says.

Daleville Police Chief John Crawford told WDHN Durham had an outstanding warrant for assault charges in the Daleville area.

According to court records, Durham has an extensive criminal history including drug possession, assault, and several driving infractions.

RickeyStokesNews is reporting the Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputies, Wicksburg Fire and Rescue, Hartford Fire and Rescue, and Dothan Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are handling the investigation.

